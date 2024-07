Several events scheduled for the Rio Grande Valley this weekend are being postponed due to an approaching hurricane.

The annual Texas Cook’Em High Steaks event in Edinburg is being rescheduled, as is the Firecracker Run 5K. ResacaFest in San Benito has also been postponed.

Forecasters are still unsure of the exact path Hurricane Beryl will take as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico, but Valley residents are being urged to prepare for high winds, heavy rain and possible flooding.