Threat Prompts Removal Of Student From Rural Starr County School District

Starr County authorities are continuing to investigate after a student was removed from a school in the San Isidro ISD last Friday.

A letter from the superintendent states the district had received a report of the threat and that it was deemed to have merit. Law enforcement authorities turned up the student suspected of making the threat and, taking no chances, the person was removed from the campus.

The letter did not say which campus. But it did encourage parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making threats of violence or even joking about threats. It’s not clear yet if the student has been charged with a crime.