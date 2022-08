A Texas teenager is learning the hard way that what you say online can lead to real life trouble. Alejandro Gomez is under arrest for allegedly posting threats on social media.

The 19-year old from San Antonio is accused of threatening to shoot up the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, which is a gathering of young conservatives.

Court papers show he had bought a ticket to Tampa, but canceled it. When the feds searched his phone, they also allegedly found a huge stash of child pornography.