Three Arrested For ATM Thefts

Three suspects are in custody and accused of several ATM thefts in Plano. Officers spotted the trio early Wednesday morning trying to break into an ATM at a bank on Coit Road near the President George Bush Turnpike.

Detectives had recently noticed a pattern of ATM thefts carried out by suspects in stolen pickup trucks. Police arrested Marcel Bechet, Cornelius Washington, and Gabriel Diaz-Columna and recovered the stolen truck. All three are charged with felony theft and may face auto theft charges as well.

