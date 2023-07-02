Three Arrested In Airport Theft Ring

Three men are facing charges involving a theft ring of “high-end” vehicles at Houston airports.

A pair of 22-year-olds, Marco Castillo and Joe Angel Aguirre, were arrested for theft exceeding 300-thousand-dollars. The identity of the third suspect has not been released.

Houston police officer Daniel Davila is leading the investigation, which began in February when he received a call about a stolen Cadillac from the Bush International Airport garage. Davila said he recognized Aguirre from a previous stolen car arrest at the airport.