TEXAS

Three Arrested In Daycare Sexual Assault Investigation

jsalinasBy 8 views
0

Three people are in custody as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Texas daycare.

Authorities in Lockhart say the assault happened at the Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie’s Kidz. An unidentified thirteen-year-old male is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, while Connie Mendoza and Christine Amaya were booked for failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

Mendoza is also facing charges of tampering with a witness and obstruction. The daycare is currently closed.

Trump Accused Of Vast Fraud In Suit By NY Attorney General

Previous article

Cornered By War, Putin Makes Another Nuclear Threat

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS