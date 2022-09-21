Three Arrested In Daycare Sexual Assault Investigation

Three people are in custody as part of an investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a Texas daycare.

Authorities in Lockhart say the assault happened at the Children’s Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie’s Kidz. An unidentified thirteen-year-old male is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, while Connie Mendoza and Christine Amaya were booked for failure to make a child abuse report with intent to conceal.

Mendoza is also facing charges of tampering with a witness and obstruction. The daycare is currently closed.