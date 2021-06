Three people are under arrest after a shootout in the parking lot of a mall in Mesquite. Police were already in the area of Town East Mall investigating catalytic converter thefts when the gun battle started just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrested two men and a woman, and found a rifle and a handgun. Police are still investigating what led to the shootout, which somehow didn’t hurt anybody, even though the mall was busy and the parking lot was crowded.