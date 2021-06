Police gather at the Publix shopping center at the scene of a shooting in Royal Palm Beach, Fla., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Authorities say a shooting inside a Florida supermarket has left three people dead, including the shooter. (Greg Lovett /The Palm Beach Post via AP)

Three people are dead after a shooting at a south Florida grocery store. It happened inside a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

The County Sheriff’s Office tweeted an adult male, adult female, and a child were killed. The shooter is among the dead. Royal Palm Beach is located just west of the Palm Beach International Airport.