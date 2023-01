Three people have been killed in a collision between a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler north of Edcouch Wednesday afternoon.

The violent wreck happened at Mile 3 West and Monte Cristo Road. The DPS says a Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Mile 3, ran a stop sign at the curve onto Monte Cristo, and the pickup was smashed by a tractor-trailer rig that was heading west.

Three passengers in the pickup were killed instantly and the driver is hospitalized with critical injuries.