Three Dead, Over A Dozen Injured Following Separate Shootings

Three people are dead and more than a dozen are injured following two separate shootings in Fort Worth last night.

Police say the first incident happened just before midnight at the annual ComoFest, where hundreds of people were gathering for a Fourth of July party. Three people were killed and eight victims were hurt.

Another shooting occurred in the Polytechnic Heights area east of the city’s downtown after a large fight broke out. Five people were shot and are expected to make a full recovery. At least one person is in custody.