Three Films With Texas Ties Now In Film Registry

This image released by the Library of Congress shows clockwise from top left, Gina Gugino, Antonio Banderas, Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara in a scene from the 2001 film "Spy Kids." (Spyglass Media Group/Library of Congress via AP)

This image released by the Library of Congress shows clockwise from top left, Gina Gugino, Antonio Banderas, Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara in a scene from the 2001 film "Spy Kids." (Spyglass Media Group/Library of Congress via AP)

The Library of Congress National Film Registry has added 25 films to its list of films considered to have cultural, historic or aesthetic importance, and three of them have ties to Texas. “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” from 1974, “Spy Kids” from 2001, and “No Country for Old Men” from 2007 are now in the registry. All three movies were filmed in Texas.

This year’s additions now put the number of movies at over 900 titles in the registry. For the full list you can visit the Library of Congress website.