TEXAS

Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests

jsalinasBy 5 views
0

The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident.

Officer Darrell Coker is accused of using a city computer for two unauthorized searches of a person’s information, and is charged with the breach of computer security.

F-W-P-D says all three officers violated multiple department policies, and the department will not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior.

Vet Groups Call For Release Of Afghan Soldier

Previous article

Two Killed In Houston House Fire

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS