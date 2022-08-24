TEXAS

Three Hays CISD Students Dead From Fentanyl Overdoses

Three Hays C-I-S-D students have died recently from overdosing on fentanyl. The school district says a 15-year-old died from a suspected overdose last Saturday, and two 17-year-olds died in separate incidents over the past month.

Superintendent Doctor Eric Wright says the student deaths have him “worried,” and that the fentanyl crisis must be treated with the same urgency as COVID-19 and gun violence.

The Kyle police department says many fentanyl overdoses are caused by counterfeit pills, and urged residents to only take medications prescribed to them by a doctor.

