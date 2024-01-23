Three Killed In Shooting Identified

Officials are identifying three people found shot to death at a short-term rental house near Katy early Sunday. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences says Ellesha Rice and Nicholas King died in the home on Russet Leaf Trace. Michael Obodo was pronounced dead of his injuries at a local hospital. Police say all three were 24-years-old.

Harris County deputies arrived at around 2:15 a.m. where witnesses say approximately 20 people were present when the shooting began. Police say the investigation is ongoing.