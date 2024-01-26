Three Leading Democratic Challengers To Ted Cruz To Debate Sunday In Austin

The three top Democratic challengers for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Ted Cruz will debate each other on Sunday in Austin.

The Texas AFL-CIO has invited U.S. Representative Colin Allred of Dallas, state Senator Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio, and state Representative Carl Sherman of DeSoto. All three candidates have accepted the invitation to debate at the labor organization’s annual convention.

The debate starts at 2 p.m. Sunday. In all, nine candidates are on the ballot for the March 5th Democratic primary. Cruz is running for his third term.