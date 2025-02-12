TEXASTRENDING

Three Members Of Venezuelan Crime Gang Arrested In Houston

Three suspected members of a Venezuelan criminal gang are in custody following their arrests in Houston on Tuesday morning. Houston FBI and Homeland Security officials arrested the members of Tren de Aragua with the help of investigators from the Nashville FBI.

Law enforcement across Texas is working to identify and round up members of the violent gang. Two Venezuelan nationals accused of last year’s rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston are being investigated for possible connection to the gang.

