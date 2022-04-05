TEXAS

Three More File Lawsuits Following 2020 Protests

jsalinasBy 18 views
0

Three more people are filing lawsuits against the City of Austin alleging excessive force by police officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

According to KXAN-TV, all three plaintiffs say they sustained serious injuries after being hit by “less-lethal” rounds, including one that says her skull was fractured. The news station reports two officers under indictment for their alleged actions during the protests were named in the suits as well.

The lawsuits come about a month after the City approved an almost three-million-dollar settlement to one person who was struck in the head with a bean bag round when they were 16.

Patrick Wants Parental Rights Education Bill Similar To Florida’s

Previous article

El Paso Police Say 10-Year-Old Girl Tasered By Officers

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS