Three More File Lawsuits Following 2020 Protests

Three more people are filing lawsuits against the City of Austin alleging excessive force by police officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

According to KXAN-TV, all three plaintiffs say they sustained serious injuries after being hit by “less-lethal” rounds, including one that says her skull was fractured. The news station reports two officers under indictment for their alleged actions during the protests were named in the suits as well.

The lawsuits come about a month after the City approved an almost three-million-dollar settlement to one person who was struck in the head with a bean bag round when they were 16.