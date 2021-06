Three North Texas counties are reporting 511 more coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

Dallas County reported 253 new cases and six new deaths. The total is now 303-thousand-533 cases, with four-thousand-and-65 deaths. Tarrant County reported 190 new cases and four new deaths.

The total is now 260-thousand-896 cases and three-thousand-512 deaths. Denton County added 68 new cases, for a total of 76-thousand-203 cases and 590 deaths.