Evidence marker are shown at the scene where multiple people were shot including police officers in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The shooting occurred early in the morning when a SWAT team attempted to serve a homicide warrant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Three Philadelphia SWAT officers are in stable condition after getting in a shootout while serving an arrest warrant.

Local reports say the officers were serving a warrant this morning in North Philadelphia on a suspect wanted for homicide and other violent offenses. Shots were fired when they entered the suspect’s property and the three officers were hit.

The suspect was also shot and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other people were taken away from the residence in handcuffs.