Three people are dead and three others were hospitalized after drinking milkshakes contaminated with Listeria bacteria in Washington state.

The outbreak is linked to ice cream machines not cleaned correctly at a Frugals in Tacoma.

The Washington State Department of Health said the bacteria can affect people for up to 70 days after consumption and the machines were used through August 7th. Two of three survivors said their milkshakes were from the same Frugals.