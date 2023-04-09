NATIONAL

Three People Plus Suspect Die In Orlando Shooting

jsalinasBy 24 views
0

Three people and the alleged shooter are dead after what police in Florida are calling a domestic violence incident.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says officers responded to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning and when they arrived they heard shots fired inside the home. Smith said three people were shot inside the home, including a child. All three died of their injuries.

The alleged shooter later walked out of the home and started firing at officers, who returned fire and shot the suspect.

Expelled TN Reps Say State House Is Trying To Silence Them

Previous article

Iowa Won’t Pay For Rape Victims’ Abortions Or Contraceptives

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL