Voters are heading to the polls today as the first primaries of the midterm elections take place in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas.

The 2026 midterms could shift the balance of power in both the House and Senate. The races in Texas are getting the most attention. On the Democrat side, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and Texas State Representative James Talarico are in a heated race to become nominee for the U.S Senate.

Meanwhile, it’s a three-way Republican primary race featuring with incumbent Senator John Cornyn, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Representative Wesley Hunt.