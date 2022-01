Three Southeast Texas police officers are hospitalized in an unknown condition following a shootout.

The Houston police officers were struck by bullets this afternoon at the end of a high-speed chase on McGowen near South Freeway near the Third Ward-Midtown border. Video from ABC-13 shows the cops exchange gunfire with a suspect.

The officers then start running down the street with weapons still drawn. HPD is looking for a white Mercedes in connection with the shootout.