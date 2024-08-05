Three Sisters Are Dead After Condo Fire

The Houston Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly condo fire that claimed the lives of three young sisters this past weekend.

Firefighters responded before 6 a.m. Sunday to a fire at the Monterra Condominiums on Albacore Drive near Bissonnet in southwest Houston. Family members say eight-year-old Ana Melara Zelaya, 12-year-old Julissa Melara Zelaya and 15-year-old Evelyn Melara Zelaya were dead at the scene.

Their 21-year-old brother was able to escape the fire, trying unsuccessfully to rescue his sisters.