Three suspects are in custody for the murder of a teenage girl whose body was found in Liberty County.

Police arrested the girl’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, on Tuesday, along with 18-year-old Joel Martinez. Both are charged with the murder of 16-year-old Emily Rodriguez-Avila.

Police arrested 20-year-old Katherine Alvarez-Flores on September 8th on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. A passerby found Rodriguez-Avila’s body along a roadside on September 4th.