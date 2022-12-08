Three Teen Sisters Killed in Crash in TX Panhandle

Three teens — all sisters — were killed when the vehicle in which they were traveling rolled over and crashed in the Texas Panhandle.

The accident occurred yesterday about two miles northwest of Borger, Texas. They’re identified as 18-year-old Madison Harris, 16-year-old Kaitlyn Harris and 14-year-old Jeslyn Harris, all from Sanford.

Investigators say Madison Harris was driving and entered a curve at what they say was an unsafe speed. She lost control of the vehicle and rolled over several times before coming to a stop in a field.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Grief counselors are being made available at Sanford-Fritch Independent School District campuses where the three were students.