Three Texans Among Republicans Voting Against McCarthy In Speaker Vote

Three Texas Congressmen are among Republicans keeping Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Chip Roy, Keith Self, Michael Cloud, and more than a dozen other GOP reps have cast votes for other Republicans instead of McCarthy, who served as House Minority Leader before the party won control of the chamber in the midterm election.

While speaking to Fox News today, Roy said McCarthy had a history of voting with Democrats, adding that the California Representative has been in the GOP leadership since 2009. After multiple votes today, there is still no Speaker of the House.