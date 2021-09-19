Three Valley Police Officers Posthumously Awarded Star Of Texas

Three Valley police officers killed in the line of duty have been honored with the Star of Texas award.

McAllen officers Edelmiro Garza and Ismael Chavez, and Mission police Corporal Jose Luis Espericueta, are among 46 Texas first responders awarded the 2021 Star of Texas by Governor Greg Abbott:

(Audio: Governor Greg Abbott)

The Star of Texas has been handed out since 2003 to first responders for demonstrating heroism and sacrifice in their service. Officers Garza and Chavez were shot dead while responding to a family violence call in south McAllen July 11th last year. Corporal Espericueta was shot and killed by a suspect he was chasing in Mission June 20th 2019.