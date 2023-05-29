Three Wounded, Shooter Dead At Strip Club

Tarrant County deputies are investigating a shooting at a strip club early Sunday morning that killed one person and wounded three others.

Deputies responded around 3 a.m. at Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Boulevard. A customer who was asked to leave following a fight reportedly pulled a gun and wounded three people in the parking lot. A security guard shot the man, who died at a hospital.

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez says the club should be closed because of the criminal activity it reportedly attracts.