Three-Year-Old Uber Passenger Is Critically Injured

A three-year-old child is in critical condition at Texas Children’s Hospital after multiple collisions late Sunday. Police say the child and his parents were traveling in a Toyota van operated by an Uber driver.

Police say the driver of a F-350 pickup truck collided with the Uber at about 8 p.m. in the 10270 block of the North Freeway near Deer Trail Drive and Gillespie. The truck left the scene with the van in pursuit. Police say both vehicles went out of control while making u-turns. The truck hit a pole and the van collided with a light control box.

The father was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Both drivers were arrested at the scene with charges likely pending.