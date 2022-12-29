Thriving Network Of Fixers Preys On Migrants Crossing Mexico

Migrants wait in line for their turn to apply for legal migration documents outside the National Immigration Institute in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Migrants use “safe passage” permits _ the common term for some of the temporary documents issued by the Mexican government. Most allow the holder to leave the country through any border, including the one with the United States. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

(AP) — With more migrants entering Mexico, a sprawling network of lawyers, fixers and middlemen has exploded in the country. At every step in a complicated process, opportunists are ready to provide documents or counsel to migrants who can afford to speed up the system. In nearly two dozen interviews with The Associated Press, migrants, officials and those in the business described a network operating at the limit of legality. Many cooperate with Mexico’s immigration sector, where corruption is deeply ingrained, and at times work with smugglers. The increased flow of migrants over the last year and Mexico’s renewed efforts to control migration have made the work more prominent and profitable. The result is a booming business that often preys on vulnerable migrants.