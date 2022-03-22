TEXAS

Thunderstorms, High Winds Pound North Texas; At Least 4 Hurt

Debris litters the ground surrounding homes, damaged by severe storms reported as tornadoes, on Oxford Drive and Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) — Severe thunderstorms with reports of possible tornadoes have spread damage across parts of North Texas and injured at least four people. Officials reported damage Monday throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth. There, a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School, especially its gym, and also struck the city’s animal shelter. The city manager had no immediate reports of injuries. In Bowie, 30 miles northeast of Jacksboro, damage also was reportedly widespread with reports of some people trapped in collapsed structures. A storm system had been predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday.

 

