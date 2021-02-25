Ties With Saudis At Stake As US Releases Findings On Killing

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2011 file photo, then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, right, offers his condolences to then Prince Salman bin Abdel-Aziz upon the death of his brother Saudi Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, at Prince Sultan palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. President Joe Biden is expected to speak to Saudi King Salman for the first time in Biden’s just over a month-old administration. Coming as soon as Thursday, the conversation between the two strategic partners will be overshadowed by the expected release of U.S. intelligence findings on whether the king’s son approved the killing of a U.S.-based Saudi journalist. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)