Tiger Woods Suffers Leg Injuries After California Car Crash

In this aerial image take from video provided by KABC-TV, a vehicle rest on its side after a rollover accident involving golfer Tiger Woods along a road in the Rancho Palos Verdes section of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life" tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff's department said. (KABC-TV via AP)
(AP) — Authorities and Tiger Woods’ manager say the golf star has suffered leg injuries in a vehicle rollover in suburban Los Angeles and is undergoing surgery. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it Tuesday. No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer. Authorities say an ambulance took Woods to a hospital in serious condition. Woods was in Los Angeles over the weekend as the tournament host of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

