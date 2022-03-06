TikTok Bans Users In Russia From Posting

TikTok is banning content posted from Russia. The move was announced Sunday that users in Russia would no longer be able to post to the app.

In a statement posted to Twitter, TikTok said the decision was made in light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, and the app will need to review the safety implications of the law before moving forward.

The Hill reports Russia’s “fake news” policy requires journalists to verify reports on the Ukraine invasion with official Russian government sources, and prohibits the words “war,” “invasion” and “attacks.”