TikTok Brings About National Security Concerns

More states are banning the social media app TikTok from government phones as the federal government expresses concerns about foreign influence. Cyber security experts say it’s easy to see why.

Professor Max Kilger at U-T San Antonio says TikTok is owned by a Chinese company and that nation has a law which gives the government access to private data. The concern is the app could be sending certain content to the U.S. to shape public opinion. Kilger says he wouldn’t touch TikTok with a very long pole.