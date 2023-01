TikTok is now at least partially banned from government devices in more than half of U.S. states. That’s according to an analysis by CNN. Governors and state agencies have targeted the China-linked app due to security concerns regarding U.S. user data.

Some states have also taken action against other apps like WeChat and AliPay that have links to China. TikTok has said an agreement with federal officials would be the best way to resolve any security concerns.