TikTok Sets New Default Time Limits For Minors

TikTok says every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks. Families have struggled with limiting the amount of time their children spend on the Chinese-owned video sharing app. When the 60-minute limit is reached, minors will be prompted to enter a passcode receive a passcode and make an “active decision” to keep watching. For accounts where the user is under the age of 13, a parent or guardian will have to set or enter an existing passcode to allow 30 minutes of extra viewing time once the initial 60-minute limit is reached.