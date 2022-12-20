Time Lapse In Getting Help To Injured

A new report is painting a chaotic picture of the medical response to May’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Helicopters transporting blood for transfusions tried to land in Uvalde, but the town’s fire department told the pilots to wait an airport three miles away.

The report from the Washington Post, Texas Tribune and ProPublica says the lapse likely led to the death of children, who could not make it to the hospital in time. It cites police radio chatter, with officers asking where medical helicopters were ten minutes after the gunman was killed.