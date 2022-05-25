Timeline Of Deadly STX Shooting Released

A timeline of a deadly shooting at a South Texas elementary school is being released.

Governor Greg Abbott says the 18-year-old shot his grandmother in the face Tuesday morning. He then fled his grandmother’s home, but his truck wrecked out by Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Abbott says the man got into a shootout with Consolidated Independent School District police, but was able to get into a back door. He went down a corridor, entered a classroom, and started shooting. Law enforcement eventually shot and killed him.

Nineteen students and two teachers died in the attack while at least 17 others were wounded.