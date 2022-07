TIMELINE: Texas Elementary School Shooting, Minute By Minute

In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District via the Austin American-Statesman, authorities stage in a hallway as they respond to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. (Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

On May 24, a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers in two adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Over an hour passed from the time officers followed the 18-year-old gunman into the school and when they finally entered the fourth grade classroom where he was holed up and killed him.

Meanwhile, students trapped inside repeatedly called 911 and parents outside the school begged officers to go in.

Weeks after the shooting, questions remain about how and why police armed with rifles and bulletproof shields waited so long.

Authorities have given shifting and at times contradictory information of what happened and how they responded, and the fallout has driven recriminations and rifts between local and state authorities.