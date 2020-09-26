Tiny Airborne Particles May Pose A Big Coronavirus Problem

This February 2018 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Public Health shows The Gesundheit II machine in Dr. Donald Milton's Public Health Aerobiology, Virology, and Exhaled Biomarker Laboratory of the university in College Park, Md. The device is helping scientists study a big question: Just how does the virus that causes COVID-19 spread from one person to another? (University of Maryland School of Public Health via AP)

This February 2018 photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Public Health shows The Gesundheit II machine in Dr. Donald Milton's Public Health Aerobiology, Virology, and Exhaled Biomarker Laboratory of the university in College Park, Md. The device is helping scientists study a big question: Just how does the virus that causes COVID-19 spread from one person to another? (University of Maryland School of Public Health via AP)

(AP) — Tiny particles that people expel when they sneeze, cough or talk are getting a close look for their ability to spread the new coronavirus. They come in a range of sizes, and while public health advice was originally based on larger particles, the focus has shifted to risk from smaller ones. These “aerosols” may explain how a single person can infect many others at a time in an enclosed area. While questions remain about their significance, some scientists say the time to take protective measures is now.