Tip Led To Remote Shack Where Abducted Americans Were Held

(AP) — The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.

Mexican investigative documents viewed Friday by The Associated Press describe how authorities headed for the rural area east of Matamoros on Tuesday morning, leaving the highway and driving remote dirt roads looking for the described location.

They finally saw the wooden shack far from any homes or businesses and a white pickup parked outside that matched the one the Americans had been loaded into last Friday. Then they began to hear someone shouting, “Help!”