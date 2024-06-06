Tire Blowout Causes Deadly Rollover North Of Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Carlos woman was killed when the pickup truck she was riding in blew a tire and crashed north of Edinburg Thursday morning.

DPS investigators say a Dodge Ram was heading north on Highway 281 a little before 10 a.m. when one of the truck’s tires blew near Los Venados Drive, south of State Highway 186. The pickup swerved off the road and rolled several times, ending up in a ditch.

First responders found 20-year-old Maria Lizbeth Nava dead at the scene. The male driver and another woman passenger were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. They are said to be in stable condition.