The controversial border policy known as Title 42 will end Thursday. The Trump-era pandemic public health regulation has been used since 2020 to quickly turn back migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The end of Title 42 is expected to trigger a big increase in the number of migrants trying to cross into this country.

To deal with the expected surge, a new Department of Homeland Security regulation would largely ban migrants who traveled through other countries from applying for asylum in the U.S.