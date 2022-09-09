TN Professor Notes Growing Trend Of Crime Of Social Media

A criminal justice professor says there’s a growing trend of crimes posted online. Doctor Ben Stickle of Middle Tennessee State University says some suspects like alleged Memphis shooter, Ezekiel Kelly, are looking for notoriety when they choose to stream violent acts on social media.

Stickle says presenting such video of the incidents can cause problems beyond the initial crimes, inspiring copycats or revealing tactics law enforcement uses to put a stop to criminals. Memphis police haven’t yet released further information on a possible motive for Wednesday night’s shootings.