Today Is Primary Day In Texas

It’s primary election day in Texas, one of 14 Super Tuesday primary states. Polls are open across the Rio Grande Valley from 7 until 7, and in Hidalgo County you can vote at any polling location. The presidential candidates top the 2024 primary ballot.

In Texas, the state’s junior senator, Ted Cruz, is up for re-election and facing a primary challenge. Only one of the three U.S. House members representing the Valley, District 15 Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, has a primary challenger.

None of the state legislators representing Valley districts is facing opposition. But there are numerous local primary races including those involving district judges, sheriffs, county commissioners, justices of the peace, and constables.