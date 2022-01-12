Toddler Among 17 Dead In Bronx Fire As Final Victims ID’d

People prepare candles during a candlelight vigil outside the apartment building which suffered the city's deadliest fire in three decades, in the Bronx on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(AP) — Police confirmed that the eight children killed in the Bronx apartment building fire that left 17 people dead included a two-year-old boy.

New York City police released the names and ages of final three victims identified after the deadly blaze Sunday: a 31-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man and two-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who is the youngest victim.

The fire damaged only a small part of the 19-story building, but victims succumbed to smoke pouring through the building through and open door. Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater started the fire.