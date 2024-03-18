Toddler Dies In Ride Share Collision

A toddler is dead after a vehicular collision involving a rideshare driver in Houston on Sunday.

Deputies say at about 1 p.m. a family was returning to a home off Waverly Drive in a vehicle driven by a ride share operator. A one-and-a-half-year-old girl exited the vehicle with her family. The driver went to leave and “thought his path was clear” when he went forward and hit the child.

Family members at the scene pulled the driver from the vehicle and assaulted him. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The collision is under investigation.