TEXAS

Toddler Hit, Killed By Mother’s Boyfriend

A Harris County woman and her boyfriend are facing charges after her 18-month-old daughter was hit and killed in her driveway. The accident happened Sunday afternoon at a trailer park in the 21-thousand block of Cook Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, 41-year-old Cameron Link pulled into the driveway and hit the 18-month-old child, killing her. The girl’s mother, 31-year-old Morgan Ottiger, allegedly fell asleep in a car that was parked outside of their trailer. Both she and Link are charged with child endangerment.

